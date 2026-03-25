03/25/2026-Keep Your Rifle Oiled And Zeroed, But Do Not Harden Your Heart.

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https://maddmedic.wordpress.com/2026/03/24/finlands-military-preparations-sound-awfully-old-school-american/ https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2026/03/25/the-concealed-carry-advice-that-sounds-smart-until-stress-hits/ Alex Jones show guest host Harrison Smith sitting in-https://banned.video/watch?id=69c2fcd523e8c294bfb801d0 reminder that one of trump's buddies made a financial killing this week on the war in Iran-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/116279105274314304 joozraeli soldiers torture 1 year old in front of his father to get the father to submit to them-https://www.trtworld.com/article/3468729a94aa fbi investigating carlson and kemp, ignoring all the real criminals-https://gab.com/C3_180/posts/116279121081074115/media/1 https://www.amazon.com/Minimalist-Persian-Compact-Knife-Sheath/dp/B094BZ91SX/ref=sr_1_8?crid=1TI5PENYFN46T&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.rkK9-28fA7kKQ8Ey_QU8azPzsUoNUFPfEXn_URER23JZASh35tQVCl_Ewuarp7tCiK_ZBBcMizB-hYOJ1-AflFTC25qP7Sas4IwVIcPox08XjC7R3-yjHclJb4O3n0xqweSC52wPUV2p6SpekdUBP1cxeWgBWbAaNklPZJbYuMY4AfTXyXOwbWRszH1nrRx4CQXRbgGxEKc6SELlqph-FuZ_lSP2sAd3O9jDPZYP5JrkPIxLhqdcGjySUdV4YkfcwumfWwn4nUMd-AfKCbbxWLa4VqtPs3BgnEuEm1Kanis.dWhbI6EICAx2ssjuurWJBShtFcObjmk4SpBj6Z94TIk&dib_tag=se&keywords=crkt+microknife+with+belt+scabbard&qid=1774449220&sprefix=crkt+microknife+with+belt+scabbard%2Caps%2C587&sr=8-8