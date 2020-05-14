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Listen Up Michigan Police - You Are Being Used as SS Gestapo
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101 views • May 14, 2020
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered Michigan State Police to spy on conversations of innocent citizens. The only "crime" these citizens were committing were organizing an assembly at the State capitol for a redress of grievances. In this installment of "Hamner It Out", the "Hamner" comes down on sheeple State police following unlawful orders.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/13/gretchen-whitmer-state-police-monitoring-all-of-the-conversations-of-capitol-protesters/
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/05/13/gretchen-whitmer-state-police-monitoring-all-of-the-conversations-of-capitol-protesters/
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