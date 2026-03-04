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Circle of Stones Dream & Word 4-3-26@1:01 AM & 5:16 AM
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
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A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ where I witnessed the destruction of Stonehenge and others circle of stones in the world. It's followed by a word of explanation from my lovely Jesus Christ of why and also information about the fallen angels tartarian empire.

Deuteronomy 32:41 If I whet my glittering sword, and mine hand take hold on judgment; I will render vengeance to mine enemies, and will reward them that hate me.

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