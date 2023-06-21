Create New Account
Marcion of Sinope: From Swashbuckler To Saint
They say that good things take time - and great things take even longer. And such has been the case with the canonization of one of the most important and transformative figures in Pre-Nicene Christian history. Within theological circles, he's known as the real-life Indiana Jones and after almost 2,000 years he's now known as a saint. In today's episode we explore the life of Marcion of Sinope (85-160 A.D.).


Marcion Expedition Map:

https://pre-nicene.org/Whose-God-Challenge.html


Vatican Library Documents Relating to Marcion of Sinope:

https://digi.vatlib.it/mss/detail/214664


Saint Marcion Official Page:

https://www.marcionitechurch.org/saintmarcion.html


The Very First Bible of 144 A.D.

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/


Pre-Nicene Perspective on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@firstbiblenetwork


Pre-Nicene Bookstore (free):

https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible


First Bible Network:

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/

