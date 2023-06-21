Marcion of Sinope: From Swashbuckler To Saint

They say that good things take time - and great things take even longer. And such has been the case with the canonization of one of the most important and transformative figures in Pre-Nicene Christian history. Within theological circles, he's known as the real-life Indiana Jones and after almost 2,000 years he's now known as a saint. In today's episode we explore the life of Marcion of Sinope (85-160 A.D.).





Marcion Expedition Map:

https://pre-nicene.org/Whose-God-Challenge.html





Vatican Library Documents Relating to Marcion of Sinope:

https://digi.vatlib.it/mss/detail/214664





Saint Marcion Official Page:

https://www.marcionitechurch.org/saintmarcion.html





The Very First Bible of 144 A.D.

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/





Pre-Nicene Perspective on Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@firstbiblenetwork





Pre-Nicene Bookstore (free):

https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible





First Bible Network:

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/