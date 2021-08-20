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All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace (2011)
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144 views • August 20, 2021
All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace (2011)
Re: Historic Educational Documentary by Adam Curtis
All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace is a BBC television documentary series by filmmaker Adam Curtis. In the series, Curtis argues that computers have failed to liberate humanity, and instead have "distorted and simplified our view of the world around us." The title is taken from a 1967 poem of the same name by Richard Brautigan. The first aired on May 23, 2011.
Chapter 1.] 'Love and Power'
Chapter 2.] 'The Use and Abuse of Vegetational Concepts'
Chapter 3.] 'The Monkey in the Machine and the Machine in the Monkey'
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Re: Historic Educational Documentary by Adam Curtis
All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace is a BBC television documentary series by filmmaker Adam Curtis. In the series, Curtis argues that computers have failed to liberate humanity, and instead have "distorted and simplified our view of the world around us." The title is taken from a 1967 poem of the same name by Richard Brautigan. The first aired on May 23, 2011.
Chapter 1.] 'Love and Power'
Chapter 2.] 'The Use and Abuse of Vegetational Concepts'
Chapter 3.] 'The Monkey in the Machine and the Machine in the Monkey'
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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