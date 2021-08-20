All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace (2011)

Re: Historic Educational Documentary by Adam Curtis



All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace is a BBC television documentary series by filmmaker Adam Curtis. In the series, Curtis argues that computers have failed to liberate humanity, and instead have "distorted and simplified our view of the world around us." The title is taken from a 1967 poem of the same name by Richard Brautigan. The first aired on May 23, 2011.



Chapter 1.] 'Love and Power'

Chapter 2.] 'The Use and Abuse of Vegetational Concepts'

Chapter 3.] 'The Monkey in the Machine and the Machine in the Monkey'



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