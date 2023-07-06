Create New Account
Division brings many into hell
Evangelical Endtime Machine
He who is not with Me is against Me, and he who doesn’t gather with Me, scatters. Therefore I tell you, every sin and blasphemy will be forgiven men, but the blasphemy against the Spirit will not be forgiven men. Whoever speaks a word against the Son of Man, it will be forgiven him; but whoever speaks against the Holy Spirit, it will not be forgiven him, either in this age, or in that which is to come.

This is a revealing gospel message from God deliverd to Gods prophet of the last days Benjamin Cousijnsen, go for more to www.endtimemachine.com 

Published on June 10, 2022 by ocgng

