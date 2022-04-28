© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bob Moran: They Are Going To See COVID1984 Through
Follow
0
Share
Report
122 views • April 28, 2022
Award-winning cartoonist Bob Moran discusses how he was fired from The Daily Telegraph for speaking out against government biosecurity measures. He gives his view on the past two years of medical tyranny, "waking up" and going down the rabbit hole. It's obvious to see who is behind all of this, the usual suspects, politicians backed by Klaus Schwab and powerful families. We talk about the psychology of the Covidian Cult. The Powers That Be are going to see this through, they are going to push us back into COVID1984. He feels there is some kind of agreement between all governments. You can't drive humanity into a dystopian technocracy in two years, they take their foot off the gas after awhile, assess where they are, and then they come back again. Bob feels there is a darker motivation behind all of this. He talks about his art and the road ahead.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Website https://www.bobmoran.co.uk
Twitter https://twitter.com/bobscartoons
Telegram https://t.me/bobmoran
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bobscartoons
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/bobmoran_artist
About Bob Moran
Bob Moran is a multi-award winning British illustrator and cartoonist. His work deals with themes of politics, ethics and family. He uses emotion to convey important messages, defend moral principles and to invite people to reflect on what really matters in life. Between 2011 and 2021, Bob was political cartoonist for The Daily Telegraph. During this time, he established himself as one of the most revered and popular satirists in the UK. His beautiful artwork and cutting commentary has brought him international acclaim and numerous awards, from organisations such as The Foreign Press Association and The Cartoon Arts Trust.
In 2020, as the Coronavirus crisis unfolded, Bob adopted a position of staunch opposition to all government measures and restrictions. He believed what was happening was immoral, unlawful and unnecessary. Through his cartoons, he asked people to contemplate the inevitable consequences of how governments around the world were behaving. In particular, he tried to highlight the horrific impact on children and the future society being created for them.
In January 2022 Bob began working for The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity that defends and promotes civil liberties and constitutional rights. This gave Bob the creative freedom he needed and he hopes his artwork can reach as many people as possible, in as many countries as possible. Bob produces three artworks every week that are available to download, free of charge, to any newspaper, magazine or online publication anywhere in the world.
During a very dark period for humanity, Bob seeks to create powerful imagery that brings hope and reassurance to the oppressed, in defiance of their oppressors. At a time when so many appear to have forgotten the things that give life meaning, he is determined to help them remember.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support Geopolitics & Empire:
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.com/become-member
Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors
**Visit Our Sponsors
Nomos Time Bank https://www.nomos.net
Borderless Health Insurance http://www.borderlesshealthinsurance.com
Websites
Website https://www.bobmoran.co.uk
Twitter https://twitter.com/bobscartoons
Telegram https://t.me/bobmoran
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/bobscartoons
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/bobmoran_artist
About Bob Moran
Bob Moran is a multi-award winning British illustrator and cartoonist. His work deals with themes of politics, ethics and family. He uses emotion to convey important messages, defend moral principles and to invite people to reflect on what really matters in life. Between 2011 and 2021, Bob was political cartoonist for The Daily Telegraph. During this time, he established himself as one of the most revered and popular satirists in the UK. His beautiful artwork and cutting commentary has brought him international acclaim and numerous awards, from organisations such as The Foreign Press Association and The Cartoon Arts Trust.
In 2020, as the Coronavirus crisis unfolded, Bob adopted a position of staunch opposition to all government measures and restrictions. He believed what was happening was immoral, unlawful and unnecessary. Through his cartoons, he asked people to contemplate the inevitable consequences of how governments around the world were behaving. In particular, he tried to highlight the horrific impact on children and the future society being created for them.
In January 2022 Bob began working for The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity that defends and promotes civil liberties and constitutional rights. This gave Bob the creative freedom he needed and he hopes his artwork can reach as many people as possible, in as many countries as possible. Bob produces three artworks every week that are available to download, free of charge, to any newspaper, magazine or online publication anywhere in the world.
During a very dark period for humanity, Bob seeks to create powerful imagery that brings hope and reassurance to the oppressed, in defiance of their oppressors. At a time when so many appear to have forgotten the things that give life meaning, he is determined to help them remember.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.