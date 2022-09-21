Multiple Communications Military Facilities on Fire in Communist China

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https://gnews.org/post/p1nmx46c5
Miles Guo revealed in a GETTR video on Sept. 17th that there were several explosions at public facilities and government compounds aross Communist China in the past few days, resulting in many casualties. The Chinese Communist Party has blocked, and classified the news as being state secrets