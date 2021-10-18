X22 REPORT - All Eyes Are Now On The [DS], Patriots Building The Offensive,Think Hatch Act

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All Eyes Are Now On The [DS], Patriots Building The Offensive,Think Hatch Act
The [DS] is now panicking, Durham is on the hunt and all eyes are now on the [DS] players. One by one they are trying to get ahead of the Russia, Russia, Russia story. This will not work, propaganda cannot win over facts and truth. Trump has more leverage now than he did before, think hatch act, what can he do now that he couldn't do before. He is replacing the swamp in real time through the rule of law and real elections. The people are following his lead, nothing can stop this, nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.