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Australia Runs Out of Rice as Police Invade Farmers Markets
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76 views • September 14, 2020
Ice Age Farmer

Australia will run out of homegrown rice by Christmas, which may help to explain why their police are kettling people at farmers markets (which clearly doesn't help social distancing) and becoming more violent in general -- if the state expects food shortages, they must bolster the police presence and acclimate people to increased totalitarianism, particularly around food. They are preparing -- are you? Start growing food today.

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Keywords
unwateraustraliafaminebeefice age farmerricecovid-19police invadefarmers marketsengineered food shortagemeat factory shot down
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