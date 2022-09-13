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Message to the Voting Cattle- Larken Rose
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145 views • September 13, 2022

Credit to Larken Rose

"What you hear in this video is from the audiobook of "The Iron Web," a novel I wrote years ago. (The printed book and audiobook are at LarkenRose.com). These are the words of a fictional character in the book, and he says quite a bit more. And yes, the character is rather harsh in his condemnation of state-worship, but for a reason. If you have the story context of who is saying it, where, when, and why, some of it makes more sense. Many thanks to FreiwilligFrei for making this video." Larken Rose This video is a US-version of the video "Nachricht an das Stimmvieh", produced by FreiwilligFrei.de, a german group of bloggers and activists. www.freiwilligfrei.info/ focuses on voluntarism and the philosophy of freedom. The „rulers" actually don't matter. They are vastly outnumbered by the people like you and me. The problem is those who legitimate the "rulers" with their votes, remaining silent when the "rulers" commit evils in their names. Most of them do not feel bad about that. Many of them even cheer and applaude to their "rulers" and they defend the crimes they commit. Larken Rose is looking for answers to this absurd behavior and blames the concept of authority. From early childhood most people are conditioned to listen to authority when they try to figure out what is right and what is wrong instead of listening to their own hearts, their own conscience and their own moral values. As adults they see everyone as a „good person" who blindly obeys any random authority. And in their pursuit of becoming such a „good person" they will use every means. In particular they love to oppose violently against those who stand up for true freedom. Larken Rose sums it up in one sentence: „The problem is not those in power, the problem is right between your ears." Original: Grant's speech from the novel „The Iron Web" by Larken Rose www.larkenrose.com/store/34-books/46-the-iron-web.… www.gnosticmedia.com/larken-rose-interview-pt-2-go… Video editing: Peter Müller


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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