Message to the Voting Cattle- Larken Rose

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Credit to Larken Rose
"What you hear in this video is from the audiobook of "The Iron Web," a
novel I wrote years ago. (The printed book and audiobook are at
LarkenRose.com). These are the words of a fictional character in the
book, and he says quite a bit more. And yes, the character is rather
harsh in his condemnation of state-worship, but for a reason. If you
have the story context of who is saying it, where, when, and why, some
of it makes more sense. Many thanks to FreiwilligFrei for making this
video."
Larken Rose
This video is a US-version of the video "Nachricht an das Stimmvieh",
produced by FreiwilligFrei.de, a german group of bloggers and activists.
www.freiwilligfrei.info/
focuses on voluntarism and the philosophy of freedom.
The „rulers" actually don't matter. They are vastly outnumbered by the
people like you and me. The problem is those who legitimate the "rulers"
with their votes, remaining silent when the "rulers" commit evils in
their names.
Most of them do not feel bad about that. Many of them even cheer and
applaude to their "rulers" and they defend the crimes they commit.
Larken Rose is looking for answers to this absurd behavior and blames
the concept of authority. From early childhood most people are
conditioned to listen to authority when they try to figure out what is
right and what is wrong instead of listening to their own hearts, their
own conscience and their own moral values.
As adults they see everyone as a „good person" who blindly obeys any
random authority. And in their pursuit of becoming such a „good person"
they will use every means. In particular they love to oppose violently
against those who stand up for true freedom.
Larken Rose sums it up in one sentence:
„The problem is not those in power, the problem is right between your
ears."
Original:
Grant's speech from the novel „The Iron Web" by Larken Rose
www.larkenrose.com/store/34-books/46-the-iron-web.…
www.gnosticmedia.com/larken-rose-interview-pt-2-go…
Video editing:
Peter Müller