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Carrageenan: The Controversial Carcinogen You Need to Avoid
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168 views • February 05, 2020
Are you familiar with carrageenan? It’s an additive used widely by the food industry to thicken their products. Unfortunately, carrageenan can weaken your immune system, upset your GI tract, and may even cause cancer.
We've got a few tips to help you avoid this nasty additive. First, avoid foods that contain it, like baby formula, milk, dairy alternatives, and deli meat. Even foods labeled “natural” often contain carrageenan, so make sure you do your homework.
You’ll want to check the labels on the food you buy – especially thinks like almond milk and ice cream. Fortunately, there are plenty of organic, carrageenan-free options out there. To learn more about carrageenan (and how to avoid it), check out our article here: http://bit.ly/avoid-carrageenan
We've got a few tips to help you avoid this nasty additive. First, avoid foods that contain it, like baby formula, milk, dairy alternatives, and deli meat. Even foods labeled “natural” often contain carrageenan, so make sure you do your homework.
You’ll want to check the labels on the food you buy – especially thinks like almond milk and ice cream. Fortunately, there are plenty of organic, carrageenan-free options out there. To learn more about carrageenan (and how to avoid it), check out our article here: http://bit.ly/avoid-carrageenan
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