Century of Enslavement: The History of The Federal Reserve

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TRANSCRIPT AND RESOURCES: https://www.corbettreport.com/federalreserve/
What is the Federal Reserve system? How did it come into existence? Is it part of the federal government? How does it create money? Why is the public kept in the dark about these important matters? In this feature-length documentary film, The Corbett Report explores these important question and pulls back the curtain on America's central bank.