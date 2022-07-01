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1yr ago 6min Covid-19 PCR Test Video Fauci Admits Most Results are Dead Viruses 2020 NYTimes Article Cycles
Net Nuancehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gL7Z5JmRIM4&t
Vincent Racaniello
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html
https://www.nytimes.com/2007/01/22/health/22whoop.html