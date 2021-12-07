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NIH Targets the Unvaxxed with Vaccination Strategy Guide
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230 views • December 07, 2021
Published one year ago on December 11, 2020, the NIH's 27-page guide details how to convince people to get the Covid-19 vaccination. With the help of Big Tech and the mainstream media, millions have now been targeted and "nudged" into receiving the experimental inoculation. This is just one of the many published guides and documents on how to communicate vaccination messaging. Also, learn about the U.S. Army's new experimental, universal spike-ferritin (SpFN) coronavirus vaccine. (Background audio by The Mili$ha, purchase tracks here: https://www.beatstars.com/themilisha)
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Deep State Satire
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Deep State Satire
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