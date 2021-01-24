Four Directions - Four Elements Vision

This is about what they call Natural Disasters in history coming to the evil ones city's or country's as they like to call them. I do not believe the earth forgives or forgets the crimes against it. It does not seek courts or mans justice, the earth has a justice system of it it's own. You probable call it Natural Disasters. I do not worship the earth, but I do take care of it by not polluting it. This video has a warning to any one with motion disabilities. It is a very dynamic graphic description of my vision of the Four Directions, and Four Elements protecting what is sacred. The People, innocent children, animals, life of the good hearted, the earth, the water, the air, and energy. From the north, south, east, and west. This is not GAIA worship of the earth or all things created. This is about what some call Natural Laws, I call it the Sacred Path from the Great Spirit that keeps balance of the known and unknown worlds. Magnetic fields will balance themselves out, so does the rotation of most planets, water flows around the world cleaning itself out, as does what some call the sky rivers of air. This is a basic built in mechanism to fix the pollution in the world. Cataclysms befall places of destructive negativity that harms the world, and all that is sacred. I saw this years ago, and only made a graphic of it and posted it on social media. With little explanation at the time. This is a very short version of what I saw, I could make a very long video but this explains it in a thumbnail sketch. I am not a professional videographer, so don't expect perfection or a polished presentation.