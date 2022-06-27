Bannon Urges to Freeze CCP's Assets as Soon as Possible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pdrk84c5
In a GETTR-streamed interview on June 24, Steven Bannon told the Himalaya UK Farm that in light of large amounts of assets are being transferred overseas by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), he stated there should be massive restrictions and investigations imposed on the entire assets coming from the Communist China starting from next January.