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Pfizer Removed From Stock Exchange - Headquarters Abandoned!
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12178 views • March 11, 2022
Leaked Pfiizer Document Confirming ALL ADVERSE REACTIONS
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
Folder with PDF and Images:
https://mega.nz/folder/MhB3XSAZ#PCALB7IfwuQhC1ALcp9d0g
Just the PDF:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Pfizer’s CEO sold 60% of his shares on the day of its vaccine news
https://yalibnan.com/2020/11/15/pfizers-ceo-sold-60-of-his-shares-on-the-day-of-its-vaccine-news/
5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT
Folder with PDF and Images:
https://mega.nz/folder/MhB3XSAZ#PCALB7IfwuQhC1ALcp9d0g
Just the PDF:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
Pfizer’s CEO sold 60% of his shares on the day of its vaccine news
https://yalibnan.com/2020/11/15/pfizers-ceo-sold-60-of-his-shares-on-the-day-of-its-vaccine-news/
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