© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shelling of Ukrainian military positions reported in Donbass
Follow
1
Share
Report
569 views • April 22, 2022
RT.
Shelling has been reported along the Donbass frontlines, with President Volodymyr Zelensky claiming Russia has started a long-prepared offensive in the region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have reportedly shelled Golovchino, a Russian village, wounding at least one civilian. RT’s Murad Gazdiev brings us the latest developments from the area.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11j4ck-shelling-of-ukrainian-military-positions-reported-in-donbass.html
Shelling has been reported along the Donbass frontlines, with President Volodymyr Zelensky claiming Russia has started a long-prepared offensive in the region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have reportedly shelled Golovchino, a Russian village, wounding at least one civilian. RT’s Murad Gazdiev brings us the latest developments from the area.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11j4ck-shelling-of-ukrainian-military-positions-reported-in-donbass.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.