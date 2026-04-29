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YES and SATAN uses lies and deception, NOT YESHUA and GOD ..... all you MAGA devils are on team satan and are too stupid to see it ..... PREACH Blonde lady !!!!! maga has thick skulls and low iq ... BUT PREACH ANYWAY SISTER ..... AND NOW THE CON artist SNAKE BULLSHITTER pedophile trump wants TAX PAYERS to pay for his satanic baal room ...... JUST ONE MORE LIE that his BULLSHIT room would not cost tax payers a dime ......