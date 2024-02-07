Create New Account
A Missed Opportunity | Frmr Acting Sec of Homeland Security
Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf says House Republicans made a tactical error by not using H.R. 2 as a starting point for border security negotiations. Wolf slams the Senate border deal for prioritizing the left’s immigration agenda while failing to solve the border crisis.


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

border crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regimeborder security negotiation

