A Missed Opportunity | Frmr Acting Sec of Homeland Security

Former Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf says House Republicans made a tactical error by not using H.R. 2 as a starting point for border security negotiations. Wolf slams the Senate border deal for prioritizing the left’s immigration agenda while failing to solve the border crisis.
