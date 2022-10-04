Batsh*t Crazy

Daszak Gets New ’Rona Grant
* Easy to manipulate corona in a lab.
* Agency headed by [Fauxi] awards over $650K to shady non-profit for ‘future bat coronavirus’ research.
* Company previously funneled taxpayer $ to Wuhan lab for gain-of-function research.
* It just got even more federal $. What could go wrong?
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 October 2022
