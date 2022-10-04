Create New Account
Batsh*t Crazy
Published 2 months ago |

Daszak Gets New ’Rona Grant

* Easy to manipulate corona in a lab.

* Agency headed by [Fauxi] awards over $650K to shady non-profit for ‘future bat coronavirus’ research.

* Company previously funneled taxpayer $ to Wuhan lab for gain-of-function research.

* It just got even more federal $. What could go wrong?


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 3 October 2022

Keywords
tucker carlsonnihbioweaponanthony faucicoronaviruscovidbiolabplandemicgain of functionwuhan institute of virologyniaidalex berensonecohealth alliancepeter daszaklab leakbatshit crazy

