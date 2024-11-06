BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MOVIE NIGHT #8
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
44 views • 6 months ago
  1. ﻿America: Freedom to Fascism

https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/7685201b-6361-4a9d-bd6b-cde925d0f42b

America: Freedom to Fascism is a 2006 film by filmmaker and activist Aaron Russo, covering a variety of subjects, including: the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the income tax, Federal Reserve System, national ID cards (REAL ID Act), human-implanted RFID tags, Diebold electronic voting machines (aka Dominion), globalization, Big Brother, taser weapons abuse, and the use of terrorism by the government as a means to diminish the citizens' rights.


2. Reflections & Warnings: Aaron Russo's Final Interview

In a historic final interview, filmmaker Aaron Russo goes in depth on the insider-knowledge given to him by a member of the Rockefeller family. Aaron Russo is one of the more famous American film producers and directors. He was best known for his work on movies like Wise Guys and Trading Places. This interview was filmed before his death in 2007, and in it, Russo reflects on another aspect of his career, which is political activism. Russo was very active in the world of politics, and used his name and fame to try and make a change. In the interview, he reflects on the 9/11 incident. He claims he had insider-knowledge, given to him by a member of the Rockefeller family. Russo goes as far as predicting a lot of things, and watching the interview now, it looks like he was right.


3. 1984

WATCH HERE

https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/96afac17-2b9c-4c4a-9683-58dbe1fad507


1984movie night8 previewthursday night 9pm
