© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE STREAMLIGHT WEDGE // IS THIS THE BEST EDC FLASHLIGHT FOR 2021?
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • May 14, 2021
Are you looking for an EDC Flashlight that defies the norm? The Streamlight Wedge just might be what you are looking for and let me tell you why in this video. Is this the best EDC flashlight 2021?
I have delayed doing the edc light thing for a long time. I carry enough stuff as it is with my firearm, extra mag, knife and wallet. Is the Streamlight Wedge enough for me to change my mind and EDC a flashlight?
#streamlight #wedge #edc #edcflashlight
Video Index
Intro - 0:00
EDC Items - 0:14
The Streamlight Wedge - 0:34
Streamlight Wedge first look - 0:55
Streamlight THRO - 1:08
Streamlight Wedge overview - 1:36
What comes with the Streamlight Wedge - 2:39
How much does the Streamlight Wedge Weigh - 3:20
Streamlight Wedge Review - 3:39
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
I have delayed doing the edc light thing for a long time. I carry enough stuff as it is with my firearm, extra mag, knife and wallet. Is the Streamlight Wedge enough for me to change my mind and EDC a flashlight?
#streamlight #wedge #edc #edcflashlight
Video Index
Intro - 0:00
EDC Items - 0:14
The Streamlight Wedge - 0:34
Streamlight Wedge first look - 0:55
Streamlight THRO - 1:08
Streamlight Wedge overview - 1:36
What comes with the Streamlight Wedge - 2:39
How much does the Streamlight Wedge Weigh - 3:20
Streamlight Wedge Review - 3:39
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.