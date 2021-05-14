THE STREAMLIGHT WEDGE // IS THIS THE BEST EDC FLASHLIGHT FOR 2021?

Are you looking for an EDC Flashlight that defies the norm? The Streamlight Wedge just might be what you are looking for and let me tell you why in this video. Is this the best EDC flashlight 2021?I have delayed doing the edc light thing for a long time. I carry enough stuff as it is with my firearm, extra mag, knife and wallet. Is the Streamlight Wedge enough for me to change my mind and EDC a flashlight?#streamlight #wedge #edc #edcflashlightVideo IndexIntro - 0:00EDC Items - 0:14The Streamlight Wedge - 0:34Streamlight Wedge first look - 0:55Streamlight THRO - 1:08Streamlight Wedge overview - 1:36What comes with the Streamlight Wedge - 2:39How much does the Streamlight Wedge Weigh - 3:20Streamlight Wedge Review - 3:39-------Social MediaWebsiteInstagramFacebook--------------Gear that I runComputerStudioCamera and MicMy 3d Printer setup--------------CreditsThe Rogue Banshee Original ContentCredit: Jason Schaller-------The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.