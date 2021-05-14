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THE STREAMLIGHT WEDGE // IS THIS THE BEST EDC FLASHLIGHT FOR 2021?
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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50 views • May 14, 2021
Are you looking for an EDC Flashlight that defies the norm? The Streamlight Wedge just might be what you are looking for and let me tell you why in this video. Is this the best EDC flashlight 2021?

I have delayed doing the edc light thing for a long time. I carry enough stuff as it is with my firearm, extra mag, knife and wallet. Is the Streamlight Wedge enough for me to change my mind and EDC a flashlight?

#streamlight #wedge #edc #edcflashlight

Video Index
Intro - 0:00
EDC Items - 0:14
The Streamlight Wedge - 0:34
Streamlight Wedge first look - 0:55
Streamlight THRO - 1:08
Streamlight Wedge overview - 1:36
What comes with the Streamlight Wedge - 2:39
How much does the Streamlight Wedge Weigh - 3:20
Streamlight Wedge Review - 3:39



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The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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