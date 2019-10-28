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“Cash for Cronies”: Schumer's $TRILLION Carrot to End Gas/Diesel Vehicles
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21 views • October 28, 2019
As Toyota unveils a hydrogen car that run for a year on the bovine excrement of ONE cow, Schumer gives us the usual BS and hot air of Washington — a cash cow for crony capitalists. Schumer unveiled the Democrat carrot of over a HALF TRILLION DOLLARS to push people to scrap their gas/diesel vehicles. The stick (outright ban) will come later.
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