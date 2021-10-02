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Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) A.I., Archons (Bases Series w Miles Johnston)
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142 views • October 02, 2021
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9hNHlRvms_8 by Cosmic Revelations https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2p-fGgWMR6Wt8hlGkx1jkw
Bases at Woodborough - Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) A.I., Archons, & NASA’s Deep Dark Secret
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Published by Miles Johnston on Jul 15, 2015
ⱷ • • • ••••ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •
Harald Kautz-Vella presents his detailed lecture on the two types of Black Goo, Morgellons, and Artificial Intelligence at the Bases Woodborough conference held on June 20th.
He will present a further lecture at the Bases International conference on August 1st, see details at thebasesproject.org site,
This conference presents cutting edge data of such importance some has yet to reach a text book.Much is developing by the day. With further new information on the A-I and the Black Goo, only being discovered in recent days.
ⱷ • • • • ••••
Harald Kautz-Vella States he has a blood line connection with Sarah R Adams.
He discussed the issue, with Miles Johnston, that Sarah is "Fronting" an Artifical Intelligence that talks through her. She Agrees. This is an AI created by our ancestors, who were absorbed into that system.
Max Spiers, stated that an "AI" is sweeping the Galaxy and absorbing all life on all planets it reaches.
We face a similar prospect, as we now create an A-I
ⱷ •••• • • • •
3rd edit, with additional Morgellons video
Harald presented a 3hr interview in Bases 46. He is co-author of Dangerous Immagination Silent Assimilation with Cara St Louis, who was interviewed in Bases 45 with further parts to come. . ...
ⱷ ••••ⱷ •• • • • •••ⱷ • • •ⱷ ••••ⱷ • • • • •••ⱷ • • • ••••ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtAQd...
• • • • •••
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKctL...
•• • • • •••
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part Three
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7VpX...
● • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ●
Bases at Woodborough - Harald Kautz Vella (Black Goo) A.I., Archons, & NASA’s Deep Dark Secret
ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •
Published by Miles Johnston on Jul 15, 2015
ⱷ • • • ••••ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •
Harald Kautz-Vella presents his detailed lecture on the two types of Black Goo, Morgellons, and Artificial Intelligence at the Bases Woodborough conference held on June 20th.
He will present a further lecture at the Bases International conference on August 1st, see details at thebasesproject.org site,
This conference presents cutting edge data of such importance some has yet to reach a text book.Much is developing by the day. With further new information on the A-I and the Black Goo, only being discovered in recent days.
ⱷ • • • • ••••
Harald Kautz-Vella States he has a blood line connection with Sarah R Adams.
He discussed the issue, with Miles Johnston, that Sarah is "Fronting" an Artifical Intelligence that talks through her. She Agrees. This is an AI created by our ancestors, who were absorbed into that system.
Max Spiers, stated that an "AI" is sweeping the Galaxy and absorbing all life on all planets it reaches.
We face a similar prospect, as we now create an A-I
ⱷ •••• • • • •
3rd edit, with additional Morgellons video
Harald presented a 3hr interview in Bases 46. He is co-author of Dangerous Immagination Silent Assimilation with Cara St Louis, who was interviewed in Bases 45 with further parts to come. . ...
ⱷ ••••ⱷ •• • • • •••ⱷ • • •ⱷ ••••ⱷ • • • • •••ⱷ • • • ••••ⱷ • • • •••ⱷ •••• • • • •
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtAQd...
• • • • •••
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKctL...
•• • • • •••
Bases 46 Harald Kautz Vella Black Goo Part Three
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R7VpX...
● • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ⱷ • ●
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