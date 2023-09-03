One of the most fascinating stories in the Bible, is the account of Jesus Christ being crucified along with two other thieves by the Romans. One criminal next to Jesus screamed bitter sarcasm at Jesus, saying "if Jesus was the Christ" that he needed save himself and the fellow condemned man. The other crucified thief told the other man that "they were justly condemned, unlike Jesus that had done no wrong." The believing thief told Jesus "to remember him when he entered his kingdom." Jesus replied saying "today you will be in paradise with me." My new video on "Jesus Crucified Between Two Criminals."

