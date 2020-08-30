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TRUST KANSAS / THE HAMMER is the KEY!
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31 views • August 30, 2020
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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqXFT4Zzfak
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/09/27/the-real-whistleblower-story-dennis-montgomery-the-hammer-the-hard-drives-the-wiretapping-of-trump-and-the-prosecution-of-general-flynn/
https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/2019/9/pompeo-subpoenaed-for-ukraine-documents-as-house-committees-accelerate-impeachment-inquiry
https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/2020/7/engel-subpoenas-records-from-pompeo-senate-gop-smear-campaign-against-bidens
https://conservativedailypost.com/durham-investigation-update-james-baker-has-been-flipped-as-current-fbi-mole-leaks-truth/
https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1291637060395307008
http://www.rumormillnews.com/texts/MegaAnon.txt
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/M4YtazGIdcIH/
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=Stroppy
Intro Music : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EqXFT4Zzfak
https://theamericanreport.org/2019/09/27/the-real-whistleblower-story-dennis-montgomery-the-hammer-the-hard-drives-the-wiretapping-of-trump-and-the-prosecution-of-general-flynn/
https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/2019/9/pompeo-subpoenaed-for-ukraine-documents-as-house-committees-accelerate-impeachment-inquiry
https://foreignaffairs.house.gov/2020/7/engel-subpoenas-records-from-pompeo-senate-gop-smear-campaign-against-bidens
https://conservativedailypost.com/durham-investigation-update-james-baker-has-been-flipped-as-current-fbi-mole-leaks-truth/
https://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1291637060395307008
http://www.rumormillnews.com/texts/MegaAnon.txt
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