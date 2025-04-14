BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ohio Budget Bill, Browns, and Braden's Law
Common Sense Ohio
Common Sense Ohio
1 follower
Follow
7 views • 2 weeks ago

Exciting updates from the latest episode of Common Sense Ohio! Dive into the complexities of Ohio's budget bill, intriguing sports funding policies, and significant changes in education laws. Here's what you missed:


Budget & Economy: The volatility in the stock market reflects the broader economic landscape, highlighting the impact of U.S.-China trade relations and how only a small percentage of Americans directly engage with stock investments.


Sports Funding Revolution: Innovative legislation suggests tying public funding for sports stadiums to team performance, potentially changing the game for taxpayer-funded ventures.


Education Dynamics: The expansion of school choice vouchers in Ohio signifies a shift in educational funding, with more support for diverse schooling options outside the traditional public system.


00:00 Stock Market vs. Global Economy


09:49 Ohio Budget: Real Estate Tax Concerns


15:32 Fraud Uncovered in Cabinet Meeting


18:38 Congress Urged for NIL Regulation


25:57 Procter & Gamble's Inventory Tax Challenge


27:21 Ohio Eliminates Inventory Tax Due to Kentucky


34:36 Cleveland Bond & Stadium Costs


39:46 "Ohio Budget Boosts School Vouchers"


45:22 Ohio's Off-Campus Education Law Challenge


53:03 Equal Opportunity for All Careers


55:19 Parental Consent and School Disclosure


01:02:24 Principal Blocks Police Response to Bomb Threat


01:04:36 Pro-Tariff Stance on China


www.commonsenseohioshow.com

www.facebook.com/commonsenseohio/

www.rumble.com/user/CommonSenseOhioShow

www.youtube.com/@CommonSenseOhioShow

https://x.com/Common_Sense_OH

www.brighteon.com/channels/commonsenseohio


Harper & Co CPA Plus - www.harpercpaplus.com

CPAs and accountants providing accounting, tax, and business advisory services. You deserve a trusted CPA firm partner who has helped hundreds of businesses go from paying the bills to building the business and lifestyle of their dreams.

Keywords
trumpeconomychinatariffsstock markettaxesbudgetohioschool vouchersnil
