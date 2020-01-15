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SOS... Η ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΙΣΛΑΜΟΠΟΙΕΙΤΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΔΕΝ ΚΟΥΝΙΕΤΑΙ ΦΥΛΛΟ!
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16 views • January 15, 2020
Η ΕΛΛΑΔΑ ΙΣΛΑΜΟΠΟΙΕΙΤΑΙ ΚΑΙ ΔΕΝ ΚΟΥΝΙΕΤΑΙ ΦΥΛΛΟ! ΚΟΙΝΟΠΟΙΗΣΤΕ ΠΑΝΤΟΥ ΤΙΣ ΣΥΓΚΟΛΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΚΑΤΑΓΓΕΛΙΕΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΑΙΣΧΟΣ ΜΕ ΤΟΥΣ #ΛΑΘΡΟΜΕΤΑΝΑΣΤΕΣ ΣΤΑ ΝΗΣΙΑ ΜΑΣ! ΟΣΟΙ ΔΕΝ ΑΚΟΥΣΑΤΕ ΟΛΑ ΟΣΑ ΕΙΠΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΕΚΠΟΜΠΗ ΜΟΥ ΣΤΟΝ Focus Fm 103.6 ΣΗΜΕΡΑ Ο ΑΝΤΙΠΕΡΙΦΕΡΕΙΑΡΧΗΣ Β. ΑΙΓΑΙΟΥ ΑΡΗΣ ΧΑΤΖΗΚΟΜΝΗΝΟΣ, ΑΝΟΙΞΤΕ ΤΕΡΜΑ ΤΟΝ ΗΧΟ ΚΑΙ ΜΑΘΕΤΕ ΑΠΟ ΠΡΩΤΟ ΧΕΡΙ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΑΘΗΜΕΡΙΝΟ ΕΦΙΑΛΤΗ ΤΩΝ ΝΗΣΙΩΤΩΝ ΜΑΣ! ΔΕΝ ΘΑ ΑΦΗΣΟΥΜΕ ΚΑΝΕΝΑΝ ΝΑ ΙΣΛΑΜΟΠΟΙΗΣΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΤΡΙΔΑ ΜΑΣ!
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