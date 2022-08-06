Media Propaganda. It was data manipulation.

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The lying propaganda media pulled off another hoax when we were most vulnerable. Only one percent of those had serious illness enough to the hospital. Most thought it was over 50%. With this fake information, they used it to manipulate world spreading articles in order to convince people to be injected with this poisoned antidote.