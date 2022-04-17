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ADIOS: Trump Reveals His Reason Why Hispanics Are Leaving The Democratic Party
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10 views • April 17, 2022
Nicole Silverio from The Daily Caller reports, Former President Donald Trump explained why he thinks Hispanic voters are increasingly leaving the Democratic Party in a Wednesday interview with SiriusXM’s Americano Media obtained by Fox News.
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