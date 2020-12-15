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Tweet Series Day 5 (Sept 21, 2020)
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3 views • December 15, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is #JackNicklaus. He is a great to the game of #Golf. He has 18 majors to his credit. Golf is an amazing sport. Besides having the physical tools, the game challenges the mind which is sometimes a person’s biggest obstacle. One of the greats in my lifetime is #TigerWoods. He can do it all. I wish him the best as he continues on his quest of being the world’s best athlete.
P. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #SteveMartin. He is a Wild and Crazy Guy, and a legend in comedy. I love his banjo, his words, and all the great TV and movies he has done. His talent is immeasurable. He has hosted #SNL the 2nd most times in history. It is where he made his mark. I wish I could shake his hand one day. I also knew a different man with a similar name. He was a supplier of mine in Manufacturing. Just remember Customers, you may think you are always right, but treat your Suppliers with respect, and they will come through for you ten-fold. One of the most rewarding things to see on a product is #MadeInTheUSA. It is a badge of honor of sorts. To all the Great Suppliers and Customers in this Great Country, I salute You! Speaking of business, many Corporate executives need to play golf to stay sharp. If you want to see a great Golf movie, check out #HappyGilmore. #AdamSandler is hilarious, and we all know the #PriceisRight is the GOAT of Game Shows. #ClevelandRocks
Note—Play “ The Price is Wrong Bitch – Happy Gilmore”
https://youtu.be/8QJiAK-s5a0; #ThePriceIsWrongBitch!
Added:
Note—Play The Presidents of the USA “Cleveland Rocks (The Drew Carey Show Theme—Long Version}”
https://youtu.be/oKDjis1fg8E; #ClevelandRocks
P. Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #SteveMartin. He is a Wild and Crazy Guy, and a legend in comedy. I love his banjo, his words, and all the great TV and movies he has done. His talent is immeasurable. He has hosted #SNL the 2nd most times in history. It is where he made his mark. I wish I could shake his hand one day. I also knew a different man with a similar name. He was a supplier of mine in Manufacturing. Just remember Customers, you may think you are always right, but treat your Suppliers with respect, and they will come through for you ten-fold. One of the most rewarding things to see on a product is #MadeInTheUSA. It is a badge of honor of sorts. To all the Great Suppliers and Customers in this Great Country, I salute You! Speaking of business, many Corporate executives need to play golf to stay sharp. If you want to see a great Golf movie, check out #HappyGilmore. #AdamSandler is hilarious, and we all know the #PriceisRight is the GOAT of Game Shows. #ClevelandRocks
Note—Play “ The Price is Wrong Bitch – Happy Gilmore”
https://youtu.be/8QJiAK-s5a0; #ThePriceIsWrongBitch!
Added:
Note—Play The Presidents of the USA “Cleveland Rocks (The Drew Carey Show Theme—Long Version}”
https://youtu.be/oKDjis1fg8E; #ClevelandRocks
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