Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 2.2.2024 Instagr@m exposed, countries gold move, TDS grows, Big win in DC court case. Pray!
channel image
High Hopes
3032 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
36 views
Published 16 hours ago

LT of And We Know


Feb 2, 2024


The trafficking is being exposed on Instagram, more countries move to gold, dems are getting exposed and Pēdos are moving to the front lines. Texas continues to make waves. It appears President Trump is going to win every state. Military tribunal might go mainstream and we are only in the 2nd month of the year. Wow.


Try NMN (Anti-aging & NAD+): (Buy Two Get One FREE 48HR Promo) https://blackforestsupplements.com/LT

————

Sanus 1: Visit today: http://sanus1.com/lt10

————————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Wooz News Links:

GiveSendGo - https://www.givesendgo.com/wooznews

Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/WoozNews


Cruz hits Instagram hard https://t.me/ScottyMar10/1177


This is a prime example of one way they silence good people within the government by silencing and coercing them into submissive servitude of a tyrannical system that maintains its power by force. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131164


Recession massive layoffs vid https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131277


President Trump: "You have the right to close up your border. You don't need bills that complicate it..." https://truthsocial.com/@TeamTrump/111852471809271942


Marsha Blackburn excoriates Zuckerberg after "Teenagers for Sale" ads on Instagram didn't violate his terms of service. Instagram did not take this down until a congressional staffer exposed what was happening to a safety committee. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131252


The Evil Witches at The View thought it’d be a good idea to play the Theme Song of Donald Trumps Apprentice Show to Celebrate the $83 Million Dollars the Rape Hoaxer E. Jean Carroll will Never See https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68802


Massachusetts Democrat Governor Maura Healy Closes Down a Popular Roxbury Recreation Center for Youths to House Illegal Aliens https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68837


Joe Biden Voter Says He Loves Illegal Immigration - But Won't Allow Immigrants To Stay At His House. https://t.me/traceytray17/227069

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u


➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4axo9i-2.2.24-instagrm-exposed-countries-gold-move-tds-grows-big-win-in-dc-court-c.html


Keywords
trumpnewspresidenttexasdeep statechristianinstagramdcdemspedoswinpraytdscourt casemilitary tribunalltand we knowexposing evilcountries moving gold

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket