MELBOURNIAN PROTESTERS WHO HAVE HAD ENOUGH OF MEDICAL TYRANNY RUN OVER POLICE, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021

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All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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With over 1,900 posts, EarthNewspaper.com has the largest archive of Coronavirus / COVID-19 articles and videos online:
https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/category/coronavirus-covid-19
Australia Protest Against Tyranny Enough Is Enough by Hugo Talks (6:14)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JCPzYzzV84cX
Hugo Talks: https://hugotalks.com
Hugo Talks Archive: https://earthnewspaper.com/?s=Hugo+Talks
Massive Rallies Across France For The Sixth Saturday In A Row (2:19)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8sLws88qnMnj
National Rally In Australia, Saturday August 21 At Noon by Nate Max (8:04)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5VOchmHcvrG7
Freedom Rally In Montreal, Canada, August 14, 2021 (1:17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sX7134RDLmn3
France Freedom Protest August 7, 2021 by Hugo Talks (6:35)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QjtSbppQfkUp
Millions Protesting Across UK And Europe Against Covid Lockdown And Vaccine Passport Tyranny (1:58)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zUJfjDU9NqTE
July 24, 2021, Worldwide Protests Against Covid Tyranny (1:27)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CAhbDaDghsqn
Huge Global Uprising To End mRNA Injections And Passports by World Alternative Media (16:04)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4YnhGEWGvzk5
Massive Protest In France Against Macron's Medical Tyranny (5:50)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tdACz5lz4An5
French Farmers Pour Excrement Into Macron’s Residence In 2014, We Should All Rebel Like This Today (1:09)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Dayedkye1Pse
Protective Detail Of France President All Resign Over Covid Restrictions; Will No Longer Protect President Macron
by Hal Turner
https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/2021/07/26/protective-detail-of-france-president-all-resign-over-covid-restrictions-will-no-longer-protect-president-macron-by-hal-turner
Massive Protest In France Against Macron's Medical Tyranny (5:50)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tdACz5lz4An5
France Takes To The Streets 'Down With The Dictatorship' by Hugo Talks (2:16)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lkn8tnZ6v6EE
French President Emmanuel Macron Slapped In The Face (0:24)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GQfRkntoisuT
Massive Direct Action Today By Farmers In France (0:45)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1yELOrSvcKrH
19th Of July, Parliament, London, Stand Together (1:25)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V9H2tKrW78qu
Massive London Freedom March Protest June 26, 2021, by Hugo Talks (4:00)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n4tRbDdGajRc
Four British Airways Pilots Died This Week. Did They All Receive The Injection? by Hugo Talks (3:53)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NnGToTs3e9Vt
Lady Calls Funeral Homes About Covid Deaths, Finds No Increase In Business by Hugo Talks (8:55)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4OcCehcFbfM1
Massive London Freedom March, Where's The MSM? by Hugo Talks (3:00)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xIfVi5Bc9RFR
Massive Turnout At London's Anti-Lockdown Rally by Hugo Talks (5:24)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UmcXZz2exxd
National March For Freedom In London This Saturday June 26th (2:28)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/00C254krKVYE
Massive London Freedom March, Where's The MSM? by Hugo Talks (3:00)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xIfVi5Bc9RFR
Massive Turnout At London's Anti-Lockdown Rally by Hugo Talks (5:24)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7UmcXZz2exxd
You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse (0:59)
London Rally, Saturday, November 28, 2020.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/nlqP4OVAoAmY
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