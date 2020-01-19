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Night Gallery
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8 views • January 19, 2020
Here's the opening from "Night Gallery," a classic American TV anthology series--specializing in tales of horror and the macabre--that debuted on NBC in 1970 and ran through 1973. Rod Serling, who had earlier brought small-screen audiences "The Twilight Zone," was the host and a major contributor of scripts to this show.
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