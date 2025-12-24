The Final Beast System is Rising Now

Judaism does not follow The Torah; nor do the Talmudists follow The Torah; nor do Zionists follow The Torah. The Torah is bastardized by the doctrines of men and all the organized-religions.

Matthew c5 v17-20 Think not that I am come to destroy The Law, or the Prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfill.

For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no way pass from The Law, till all be fulfilled.

Whosoever therefore shall break one of these least COMMANDments, and shall teach men so, he shall be called the least in the Kingdom of heaven: but whosoever shall do and teach [them], the same shall be called great in the Kingdom of heaven.

For I say unto you, That except your righteousness shall EXCEED [the righteousness] of the lawyers and politicians (who were also priests because the church and the state were one at that time), ye shall in NO case enter into the Kingdom of heaven.

Source - Just A Voice 3

Mirrored - NancyDrewberry

Christ is KING!