Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 10:30, April 14, 2022 - English & Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥During the day, high-precision weapons destroyed 12 enemy assets. Among them: 2 depots of missile and artillery armament of the Ukrainian troops in Velikaya Mikhailovka and Bogatyr; 1 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 1 Mi-8 helicopter and 1 Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicle at Dnepr airfield.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation hit 48 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 2 command posts, 1 radar station, 2 positions of multiple rocket launchers, 1 artillery battery, 6 depots of missile and artillery weapons, as well as 48 areas of concentration of Ukrainian weapons and military equipment.



💥Missile troops and artiller hit 770 assets, including 9 command posts, 101 strong points, 548 areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower and weapons, 110 artillery firing positions, 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and 1 ammunition depot.



📊In total, 131 aircraft and 104 helicopters, 245 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 448 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,179 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 248 multiple launch rocket systems, 944 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,088 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.



▫️During the operation to liberate Mariupol city, the total number of servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade who voluntarily surrendered was 1,160. Among them: 176 officers and 47 servicewomen.



▫️During the operation to liberate Mariupol city, another 134 Ukrainian servicemen, including 14 officers, voluntarily surrendered overnight.



▫️A total of 1,160 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily surrendered. Among them 176 officers.