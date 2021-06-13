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♫ Power of Love ♫ (Paul Burmann)
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10 views • June 13, 2021
Desperation? Depression? No way out in the midst of current events? Our blood could boil of rage. Paul Burmann sings in his newest song “Power of Love” not of the love as we usually understand it, but of a (positive) power that is stronger than death! What we need now more than ever is not upheaval and rage, but a love that binds up broken hearts …
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