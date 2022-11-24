A MESSAGE TO THE JAB RETARDS -- THE JABBED ARE DYING, BUT GO GET YOUR BOOSTER..

I hope all the jabbed sheep saw the article and direct link in the Aus. MSM online news last night for Stew Peters documentary DIED SUDDENLY.
I couldn't believe they put it all right there for the sheep to see, a bit like this clip I sucked off the MSM just now.
Are THEY now working on some real divide and conquer tactics..?
Vaccinated People Now Account for the Majority of COVID Deaths
https://www.msn.com/en-au/health/medical/vaccinated-people-now-account-for-majority-of-covid-deaths/vi-AA14tqRZ?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=774cab2a129b44ac950917a838685bfa&category=foryou
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
Alex Hammer
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer
