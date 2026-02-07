The North Pole Had Its Own ‘T. Rex’—And It Was Even Scarier

The Arctic Spawned a Tyrant Scarier Than T. Rex

Seventy million years ago, the North Pole was plunged into deep darkness. Every year, for 120 days, the region was ruled by night’s gloom, cold winds, and occasional snow flurries. But the most terrifying thing lurking in this impenetrable darkness was the predators - fearsome reptiles, the pinnacle of Cretaceous evolution. Until recently, it was believed that dinosaurs only inhabited warm, tropical zones of our planet. However, recent discoveries have overturned this assumption, revealing that these ancient reptiles could survive even in the harsh conditions of the frigid North Pole. Moreover, this extreme environment prompted the emergence of unique dinosaur species, including a northern relative of the Tyrannosaurus, a predator that may have been even more fearsome and dangerous than its southern counterpart. In a world where darkness reigned for months at a time, the sun never rose above the horizon, and food was scarce, dinosaurs adapted to the extreme climate. Through evolution, they became the true rulers of this cold and shadowy domain.