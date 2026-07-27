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US National Cleanup Day On Sabbath. Uganda Gov Speak About Seventh Day Adventists. Mark Of The Beast
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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In the United States, National CleanUp Day will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, 2026. While there is no official federal holiday specifically called "National Cleaning Day," the U.S. observes several distinct national clean-up events, awareness weeks, and community- driven initiatives focused on both outdoor environmental preservation and indoor organization. National CleanUp. Uganda Government Assures Adventists of Freedom to Worship During National Cleaning Day. Seventh-day Adventists in Uganda had been assured they can attend worship services on Saturday despite the government’s designation of the last Saturday of every month as National Cleaning Day. The Mark Of The Beast Is The National Sunday Law In America.


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The assurance was issued by Rose Namayanja, deputy secretary general of Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), following consultations with the Office of the Prime Minister. Uganda Newsline reported that Namayanja said the government had taken into account the religious obligations of the Seventh-day Adventist community.


“Following consultations with the Office of the Prime Minister regarding Cabinet Circular No. 1 of 2026 on National Cleaning Days, I wish to inform our Seventh-day Adventist brothers and sisters that they may proceed to worship tomorrow, Saturday, 25 July, without hindrance,” Namayanja said.


The clarification comes after concerns from Adventists that the monthly sanitation exercise could conflict with their observance of the Sabbath, which runs from sunset Friday to sunset Saturday.


Namayanja said consultations are continuing to determine whether Adventists will participate in the National Cleaning Day exercise on Friday or Sunday, with the government expected to communicate the outcome once a decision is reached.


The assurance is expected to ease concerns among Adventists across Uganda as the government continues promoting the nationwide initiative to improve sanitation, public health, and environmental cleanliness.


Community Cleaning Exercise vs. SDA Worship: Government Addresses Church Concerns. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has responded to concerns raised by the Seventh-day Adventist Church over the government’s directive for a national cleaning exercise to be conducted on the last Saturday of every month. The Adventist Church had petitioned the government, citing the observance of the Sabbath, which runs from Friday evening to Saturday evening.


#Uganda

#NationalCleaningDay

#Sabbath

#Saturday

#SeventhDaySabbath

#GovernmentMandate

#ChurchAndState


#GovernmentMandate

#BibleProphecy

#EndTimes

#SignsOfTheTimes

#GovernmentControl

#Africa


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Keywords
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