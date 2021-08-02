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Prophesy, 100% Accurate 100% of the Time and We Don't Know what We Don't Know
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13 views • August 02, 2021
This is an intriguing look at how popular prophesy beliefs of Jesus's time caused a whole generation to be deceived and miss the coming of their Messiah. We will also discovery how to recognize prophecy and how bad we are at actually understanding it. Plus we will go over extremely accurate prophecies that have already been fulfilled that will blow your mind!
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