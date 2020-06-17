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Rapture or Tribulation - The Time to Choose has Come!!
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411 views • June 17, 2020
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The upcoming solar eclipse that will mark the start of Summer and Father's Day, would seem to play an important role in predictive programming and is also pointed at in the Bible. The window of time between this celestial marker and the Buck Moon eclipse that will occur on July 4th - 5th, would seem to be very important for our enemy and could see great changes in the world, not just in the way of life that we have been used to, but also to what we thought we knew about the universe.
For those who have been waiting for years to see an escape from this world, this window of time is probably the highest watch time we have seen since the Revelation 12 sign occurred on September 23rd 2017. It is very possible that our long-awaited hope will finally arrive!
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet! It will answer a lot of questions you may have surrounding the Rapture and when it will occur.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
I, Pet Goat 2 animation:
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
Salvation video at the end:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
More videos linked to predictive programming and foretelling upcoming events:
Disturbed: The Vengeful One https://youtu.be/8nW-IPrzM1g
Disturbed: Land of Confusion https://youtu.be/YV4oYkIeGJc (showing the antichrist in chains)
Quantum Computing: D-Wave Talk: https://youtu.be/PqN_2jDVbOU
Lyrics to 99 Red Balloons:
You and I in a little toy shop
Buy a bag of balloons with the money we've got
Set them free at the break of dawn
'Til one by one they were gone
Back at base bugs in the software
Flash the message "something's out there!"
Floating in the summer sky
Ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine red balloons
Floating in the summer sky
Panic bells, it's red alert
There's something here from somewhere else
The war machine springs to life
Opens up one eager eye
Focusing it on the sky
Where ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine decision street
Ninety-nine ministers meet
To worry, worry, super scurry
Call the troops out in a hurry
This is what we've waited for
This is it, boys, this is war
The president is on the line
As ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine knights of the air
Ride super high-tech jet fighters
Everyone's a super hero
Everyone's a captain Kirk
With orders to identify
To clarify and classify
Scramble in the summer sky
Ninety-nine red balloons go by
As ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine dreams I have had
In every one a red balloon
It's all over and I'm standing pretty
In this dust that was a city
If I could find a souvenir
Just to prove the world was here
And here is a red balloon
I think of you, and let it go
Lyrics for First we Take Manhatten:
They sentenced me to twenty years of boredom
For trying to change the system from within
I'm coming now, I'm coming to reward them
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
I'm guided by a signal in the heavens (guided, guided)
I'm guided by this birthmark on my skin (guided, guided by)
I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons (guided)
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
Ah, you loved me as a loser
But now you're worried that I just might win
You know the way to stop me, but you don't have the discipline
How many nights I prayed for this, to let my work begin
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
I don't like your fashion business, mister
And I don't like these drugs that keep you thin
I don't like what happened to my sister
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
And I thank you for those items that you sent me, ha ha ha
The monkey and the plywood violin
I practiced every night, now I'm ready
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin (I am guided)
Ah remember me, I used to live for music (baby)
Remember me, I brought your groceries in (ooh, baby, yeah)
Well, it's Father's Day and everybody's wounded (baby)
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
If you would like to download the video, please use this link:
https://tinyurl.com/y8e3qa7s
To contact me: [email protected]
#Sirius #Berlin #Rapture
The upcoming solar eclipse that will mark the start of Summer and Father's Day, would seem to play an important role in predictive programming and is also pointed at in the Bible. The window of time between this celestial marker and the Buck Moon eclipse that will occur on July 4th - 5th, would seem to be very important for our enemy and could see great changes in the world, not just in the way of life that we have been used to, but also to what we thought we knew about the universe.
For those who have been waiting for years to see an escape from this world, this window of time is probably the highest watch time we have seen since the Revelation 12 sign occurred on September 23rd 2017. It is very possible that our long-awaited hope will finally arrive!
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet! It will answer a lot of questions you may have surrounding the Rapture and when it will occur.
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
I, Pet Goat 2 animation:
https://youtu.be/Id6nCa_OTEM
Salvation video at the end:
https://youtu.be/wLBGxcCTsJk
More videos linked to predictive programming and foretelling upcoming events:
Disturbed: The Vengeful One https://youtu.be/8nW-IPrzM1g
Disturbed: Land of Confusion https://youtu.be/YV4oYkIeGJc (showing the antichrist in chains)
Quantum Computing: D-Wave Talk: https://youtu.be/PqN_2jDVbOU
Lyrics to 99 Red Balloons:
You and I in a little toy shop
Buy a bag of balloons with the money we've got
Set them free at the break of dawn
'Til one by one they were gone
Back at base bugs in the software
Flash the message "something's out there!"
Floating in the summer sky
Ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine red balloons
Floating in the summer sky
Panic bells, it's red alert
There's something here from somewhere else
The war machine springs to life
Opens up one eager eye
Focusing it on the sky
Where ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine decision street
Ninety-nine ministers meet
To worry, worry, super scurry
Call the troops out in a hurry
This is what we've waited for
This is it, boys, this is war
The president is on the line
As ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine knights of the air
Ride super high-tech jet fighters
Everyone's a super hero
Everyone's a captain Kirk
With orders to identify
To clarify and classify
Scramble in the summer sky
Ninety-nine red balloons go by
As ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine dreams I have had
In every one a red balloon
It's all over and I'm standing pretty
In this dust that was a city
If I could find a souvenir
Just to prove the world was here
And here is a red balloon
I think of you, and let it go
Lyrics for First we Take Manhatten:
They sentenced me to twenty years of boredom
For trying to change the system from within
I'm coming now, I'm coming to reward them
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
I'm guided by a signal in the heavens (guided, guided)
I'm guided by this birthmark on my skin (guided, guided by)
I'm guided by the beauty of our weapons (guided)
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
Ah, you loved me as a loser
But now you're worried that I just might win
You know the way to stop me, but you don't have the discipline
How many nights I prayed for this, to let my work begin
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
I don't like your fashion business, mister
And I don't like these drugs that keep you thin
I don't like what happened to my sister
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
And I thank you for those items that you sent me, ha ha ha
The monkey and the plywood violin
I practiced every night, now I'm ready
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin (I am guided)
Ah remember me, I used to live for music (baby)
Remember me, I brought your groceries in (ooh, baby, yeah)
Well, it's Father's Day and everybody's wounded (baby)
First we take Manhattan, then we take Berlin
If you would like to download the video, please use this link:
https://tinyurl.com/y8e3qa7s
To contact me: [email protected]
#Sirius #Berlin #Rapture
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