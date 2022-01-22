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The Hospital Killed My Daughter! Down Syndrome Teen Given Dangerous, Deadly Drugs
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93 views • January 22, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
Scott Schara is the father of a 19-year-old daughter with Down Syndrome, Grace, whom he believes was killed by her hospital. Grace had Covid, but even then, Scott says she should have been fine. He believes she was killed by a combination of questionable medications given to her by hospital staff. Grace was labeled as a DNR – Do Not Resuscitate – against her family’s wishes, and then was overdosed on a combination of Precedex, Lorazepam, and morphine, all within a 30-minute window. Scott Schara joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsyztg-the-hospital-killed-my-daughter-down-syndrome-teen-given-dangerous-deadly-d.html
Scott Schara is the father of a 19-year-old daughter with Down Syndrome, Grace, whom he believes was killed by her hospital. Grace had Covid, but even then, Scott says she should have been fine. He believes she was killed by a combination of questionable medications given to her by hospital staff. Grace was labeled as a DNR – Do Not Resuscitate – against her family’s wishes, and then was overdosed on a combination of Precedex, Lorazepam, and morphine, all within a 30-minute window. Scott Schara joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vsyztg-the-hospital-killed-my-daughter-down-syndrome-teen-given-dangerous-deadly-d.html
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