Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 22, 2023 - #DONOTCOMPLY with the COVID tyranny now being unleashed

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0:00 Intro
6:00 Mask Mandates
12:26 Biden
13:11 #DONOTCOMPLY
14:54 Sabotage
23:27 Ban of Meat
45:13 Interview with Michael Yon
- Covid 2.0 hysteria and mandates being rolled out
- Atlanta college declares new mask mandate
- Lionsgate studios in Hollywood requires daily swab testing again
- It's all THEATER to see who's stupid enough to comply
- #Vaccine mandates are coming back, #depopulation goals not yet reached
- White House tells all Americans to take more jabs
- Feds are buying more covid equipment for coming lockdowns
- Fertilizer plant in Texas burned to the ground as food supply chain #sabotage accelerates
- 14 cities announce ZERO meat, zero dairy, zero vehicles by 2030
- Each citizen only allowed to buy three clothing items per year (unfair to women)
- Achieving this requires globalist to MASS KILL humans living in cities
- Refugees will be fleeing the cities in search of clothing, meat and #survival
- Covid 2.0 hysteria and mandates being rolled out
- Atlanta college declares new mask mandate
- Lionsgate studios in Hollywood requires daily swab testing again
- It's all THEATER to see who's stupid enough to comply
- #Vaccine mandates are coming back, #depopulation goals not yet reached
- White House tells all Americans to take more jabs
- Feds are buying more covid equipment for coming lockdowns
- Fertilizer plant in Texas burned to the ground as food supply chain #sabotage accelerates
- 14 cities announce ZERO meat, zero dairy, zero vehicles by 2030
- Each citizen only allowed to buy three clothing items per year (unfair to women)
- Achieving this requires globalist to MASS KILL humans living in cities
- Refugees will be fleeing the cities in search of clothing, meat and #survival
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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