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Introducing the: Patriots Cannabis Company Colombia
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71 views • June 08, 2021
Our two growing areas are featured: The Humboldt and the Mendocino. We name our gardens after Iconic cannabis growing areas in California, where we are from. We do weekly cannabis tours as well as hosting guests in our Bed and Breakfast. Please check out our web site for our cannabis tour: www.cannabisfarmtourmedellin.com. Thank you.
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