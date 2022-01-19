Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche: children should not be vaccinated whatsoever

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Dr. Geert Vanden Bossche (Virologist-Vaccinologist):
The mass vaccinations are generating a breeding ground for even more infectious variants to replicate and the CCP virus will escape. If the COVID vaccines cannot prevent the transmission, this pandemic cannot be controlled. Vaccinations will be at risk of inducing autoimmune responses, autoimmunity in children. So under no single circumstance should you allow to get your child vaccinated.