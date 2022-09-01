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Terral03.com Black Star Report for 2022 Newsletter 35: September 01, 2022
Terral03.com
Terral03.com
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1073 views • September 01, 2022

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]

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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the second Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and right side of the Scorpio Constellation.

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EXTENDED Interview - COVID Hacks Your Brain, Enslavement Through AI with Karen Kingston

https://rumble.com/v1i58rv-uncensored-extended-interview-covid-hacks-your-brain-enslavement-through-ai.html

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The number of homeless is about to skyrocket in the US as 3.8 million renters will likely be evicted in the next two months

https://strangesounds.org/2022/08/the-number-of-homeless-is-about-to-skyrocket-in-the-us-as-3-8-million-renters-will-likely-be-evicted-in-the-next-two-months.html

Gregory Mannarino: https://youtu.be/oWT9Zz_oGBY

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The Second Battle of Guadalcanal – This Time China is the Enemy

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/second-battle-guadalcanal-time-china-enemy/

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Power Company Seizes Control of Thermostats in Colorado During Heatwave

https://www.infowars.com/posts/power-company-seizes-control-of-thermostats-in-colorado-during-heatwave/

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Experts blame green energy policies for Europe's full-scale energy crisis: 'A warning to the US'

https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/experts-blame-green-energy-europes-full-scale-energy-crisis-warning-us

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Vicious heat dome! Brutal heatwave scorches US west, sparking fires and health warnings for 50 million Americans

https://strangesounds.org/2022/09/brutal-heatwave-scorches-us-west-sparking-fires-and-health-warnings.html

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.

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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982

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Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Dan Thalhuber
Precious Metal Specialist
License # 40648494
 
Direct:  952-582-6304
www.milesfranklin.com

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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3

Related:

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
5gpoliodanbioweaponwuhancytokine stormterralterral03hydrahemorrhagic fevercovid-19fort detrickcontact tracingandy schectmanmrnabuy nano silverblackstarfema camps internmentomicronprion diseasenasa future warfaremonkeypoxmarburgmiles franklindiesel oil crisis
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