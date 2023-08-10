EXPOSED: The HIDDEN CURE For Cancer? - What Big Pharma DOESN'T WANT You To Know About Apricot Seeds

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE: https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10

Josh Sigurdson sits down and talks with John Richardson, son of the late great Dr. John Richardson who alongside Dr. Ernst T Krebs explored the use of apricot seeds (laetrile/Vitamin B17) and saved countless lives as pharma cracked down on natural cures for cancer. Amygdalin is one of the most incredibly beneficial compounds out there and while television propagandists attempt to hide the benefits and claim it's dangerous, the testimonies are abundant and truly something to behold. G. Edward Griffin wrote the book 'World Without Cancer' about the incredible story behind apricot seeds and there, the health revolution began. John Richardson is fighting hard to get apricot kernels in as many hands as possible. This is about saving lives at the end of the day.





World Alternative Media 2023





